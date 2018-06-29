Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3: Sanjay Dutt reveals Chitrangada Singh and Mahie Gill's looks

home/ entertainment/ bollywood
First published: June 29, 2018 09:55 PM IST | Updated: June 29, 2018 09:55 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Sanjay Dutt's much-awaited biopic Sanju has rolled out at theatres on Friday; that too with great reviews! Whether or not you're a Dutt fan, you should look forward to witnessing an eventful journey on the big screen. Meanwhile, on the big day, the actor also revealed another motion poster of his forthcoming film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

The last one had Dutt donning a badass look. In the latest one, we are introduced to Chitrangada Singh and Mahie Gill, both of whom are playing pivotal roles.

Both the actresses essay a traditional look, with Chitrangada wearing a flower garland around her hair and a beautiful nath too!

For the film, Dutt scored a new hairstyle, which he had shared with us earlier.

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster franchise is not just one of Bollywood's most loved franchise but one of the few that are consistently doing well too! Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, it is set to release on July 27.

 

 

