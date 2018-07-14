Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 song Baba Theme: Sanjay Dutt’s act is the only saving grace in this track

After an unsuccessful Bhoomi last year, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in which he plays the role of a gangster. The movie also stars Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan. The trailer of the film was strictly average and now, the makers have released the Baba Theme song from the movie.

Composed by Siddharth Pandit and sung by Revant Shergill, the track is not at all impressive. The music is erratic with the hook phrase ‘he is the baba, he is the baba’ popping unrhythmically. Though we are totally not impressed with the music, let’s compliment the lyricist Revant Shergill for penning down lyrics that suits Dutt’s persona.

Sanjay Dutt have played grey characters earlier, so we have a lot of expectations from him. In the track, the actor is good, and we can say that he is the only saving grace of the song.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is the third instalment of the film’s series. While the first part was a hit, the second installment performed average at the box office. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 hits the screens on July 27, 2018.