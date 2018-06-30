Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer: Baddie Sanjay Dutt is back and how

After spending years in jail, Sanjay Dutt is back to his routine. With too many films in his kitty, Sanju baba is on a roll. And the trailer of his one such upcoming film is out now. The baddie Sanjay Dutt is back with a bang with his Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

While in Bhoomi, his comeback film after getting released from the jail, Sanjay had taken up the charge to fight the evil to save the society, but here, he is evil. Be it in Khalnayak or in Agneepath; Sanjay has always been this bad-ass villain who leaves a mark with his performance, and in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, the actor once again channels the evil inside him. He is the gangster with the wicked mind who has can go to any extent to be in power.

Apart from him, we have Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Chitrangada Singh playing the pivotal roles but it is of course, Sanjay who makes an impact. The quest for power that cross the path of lust and betrayal is what Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is all about. Though sleazy dialogues and the horrible background core prove to be a little annoying, but it is good to see the stars keeping up with their performance. We also get to see Soha Ali Khan's glimpse in the trailer, but we wonder what does she has to do it this film.

Watch the trailer here: