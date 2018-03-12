Sahib, Biwi Aur Gangster 3: Sanjay Dutt’s look in the film is bang on

After Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt will return as a gangster in the third installment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and the look is no different. The actor who is known for such roles will not disappoint his fans with this one either. Sitting on a plush sofa, Dutt wears his intense look, which he pulls off rather well.

While the industry is experimenting with never-seen-before avatars, Dutt seems to be playing it safe with this one. Also, he has opted for a movie with an ensemble star cast of Chitrangada Singh, Jimmy Shergill and Mahie Gill. Sahib, Biwi Aur Gangstar is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The first edition that came out in 2011 starred Randeep Hooda as the antagonist while Irrfan Khan essayed the same role in the second part. Sanjay Dutt will be seen again in a negative role in this one after Agneepath (2012). Before that, he has been appreciated for his portrayal of grey characters in films including Khalnayak (1993), Vaastav (1999), Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004).

The film will hit the theatres on July 27.

Currently, Dutt is shooting for Torbaaz. He has reportedly also signed an out-and-out comedy Nazar Ke Saamne Jigar Ke Paas to be helmed by Ajay Arora. A source told The Indian Express, “Sanjay Dutt will be working on this comedy film from next month. The film also stars Diana Penty, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever and Saurabh Shukla. It is a fun film and different from what Dutt will be seen doing in his upcoming films. People have loved his comedy and all his fans will surely love this avatar of Sanjay. Also, Diana has been loved for her comic timing in Happy Bhaag Jayegi. So she being part of this film is a great addition to the team that has stalwarts of comedy like Johnny Lever and Saurabh Shukla.”