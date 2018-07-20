Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn to reunite after 12 years, for THIS project?

Biopics and real-life stories are the flavour of the season. Hence, after the success of movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Padmaavat, Raazi, Sanju more, one more is on the way, and a historic one. Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in and as Tanaaji: The Unsung Warrior. And now, the latest reports state that Saif Ali Khan may come on board as the antagonist.

Reportedly, the makers are in talks with Saif Ali Khan and intend to rope him in for the role of the antagonist in the film. The makers of the film believe that Saif will make for an interesting choice to play Udaybhan Rathod, the Rajput officer and fortkeeper appointed by Jai Singh, chief of the Moghul army under Aurangzeb.

Interestingly, if the Sacred Games actor is locked in for the role, it would be the fourth time Ajay and Saif would be collaborating, and 12 years after their last, Omkara. Interestingly, Omkara paved a new path in the career of Saif. The actor is currently not in the best of phases as far as Bollywod is concerned. Will this movie give him the required push? It will have to be seen. Saif and Ajay have previously also collaborated on LOC Kargil in 2003, Milan Lutharia's Kachche Dhaage in 1999.

Tanaaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on Battle of Sinhagad in 1670, which was fought between Tanaji Malusare, a commander in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army, and Udaybhan.