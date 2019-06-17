Soheib Ahsan June 17 2019, 4.59 pm June 17 2019, 4.59 pm

Alaia F, Kabir Bedi’s granddaughter will be making her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman, a rom-com drama directed by Nitin Kakkar. Not much information has been revealed about the film yet, all that is currently known is that Tabu will also be a part of the film and Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of Alaia’s father. The information regarding the film’s shooting was revealed by Alaia F’s mother Pooja Bedi in a tweet where she wished her daughter and Saif Ali Khan luck for the shooting. In the comments, she also revealed that the team will be shooting in London for over a period of two months.

The picture of Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F. standing alongside each other reveal that the meeting occurred in a stadium during yesterday’s India-Pakistan match. Pooja Bedi was also feeling a sense of irony over the fact that the picture was taken on father’s day and that was the bond her daughter will be sharing on-screen with Saif Ali Khan. The actor had previously expressed how he felt Alaia would be the perfect actress to fit into the shoes of the character written for his daughter and that the character, as well as the actress, shared many similarities in their personalities. He added that the film was lucky to have her and that he himself was looking forward to working with her.

My daughter Alaia with Saif Ali Khan at the world cup match in London. Perfect start to their shoot together for her Debut film #jawaanijaaneman . He plays her dad.. and this was shot on fathers day. Best of luck for beautiful new beginnings. ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/6oez34wRXQ — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) June 17, 2019