image
Monday, September 3rd 2018
English
Saif Ali Khan and family’s Maldives trip is causing some serious wanderlust

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan and family’s Maldives trip is causing some serious wanderlust

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 03 2018, 1.08 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentKareena Kapoor KhanKunal KemmuSaif Ali KhanSoha Ali KhanTaimur Ali Khantravel
nextJanmashtami special: Imtiaz Ali to bring Radha Krishna's love saga on screen
ALSO READ

Shweta Bachchan's new fashion label falls into the plagiarism puddle!

Twinkle Khanna beats the heat in black!

Shah Rukh Khan is King thanks to this Khan’s father