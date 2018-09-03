Saif Ali Khan and family’s Maldives trip is causing some serious wanderlust

The Nawabs are on a break! Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their toddler Taimur have taken to the Maldives, accompanied by Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. They seem to enjoy every bit of the destination fam-jam. At least, that's what the pictures suggest. Both Soha and Kunal have been sharing some stunning clicks from the trip!

Kunal was visibly excited about the trip as he shared a picture from the airport.

And Saif Ali Khan was no less excited. Looks like little Taimur is fast asleep and hasn't sunk into the trip mood yet.

That was Soha Ali Khan, en route and happy to have caught a site of the beautiful place.

Who else wants to dive into that jet blue sea, RIGHT NOW?

The sea is rightly called vitamin sea! There's no better way to rejuvenate yourself than to have a sight of it, breathe in some fresh air or even better, have a dip into it! And these guys are having plenty of all of it right now.

Also look at the super beautiful spots! Who does not want to wake up to such a beautiful view?

Sunbath, anyone?

And hey! Here's the happy clan in the pool. We simply can't get enough of little Taimur and Inaaya.

Both Kareena and Saif deserve this holiday before they return to Mumbai and jump back into the madness. While Kareena has signed a new film under Karan Johar's production, Saif is ready to roll with the sequel of Go Goa Gone.