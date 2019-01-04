Saif Ali Khan and his snowball Taimur, enjoy amidst the Swiss snow!

The Pataudis – Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son, Taimur, are on a vacation spree. Right from ringing Taimur’s second birthday in South Africa to celebrating the New Years in Switzerland, they have done it all. Well, we aren’t complaining because we are getting to witness the cuteness that Taimur is. Here's a picture from their Swiss holiday and with Taimur’s presence, it is sure to make you go aww. Well, Both Saif Ali Khan and his lad Taimur are absolutely winter-ready.

In the picture, a super adorable Taimur is posing with his papa Saif Ali Khan in the snow as they are completely bundled up in their winter wear. Saif looks dashing as always in his off-white winter jacket, paired with black pants, brown boots, black gloves and a beanie. Taimur, on the other hand, looks no less than a snowball in a blue winter jacket which is paired with red pants, brown boots and blue gloves and, how can we miss his apple red cheeks and those beautiful eyes?

The Khan trio seems to be making the best of this holiday season. Here’s one more picture of them from Switzerland. Little Taimur can be seen covered from head to toe, sitting on his father’s shoulders, who gives him company in a colorful jacket. Kareena can be seen clinging to the father-son duo as they pose for a family picture. We are so jealous!