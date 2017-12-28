Saif Ali Khan and KaalaKaandi: Latest song Kaala Doreya has a Pakistani connection

Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi hits theaters only in January next year but the first trailer is already a hit with the fans. The same, however, can't be said about the first song. While the trailer has been viewed close to 7.9million times on YouTube, Swagpur Ka Chaudhary has clocked less than a million hits in the last one week. Not a good number considering it's a Saif Ali Khan film. It's perhaps the low numbers that have prompted the makers to launch another song from the film.

Kaala Doreya is a popular Punjabi folk number and has been remixed for the film by Sameer Uddin. Fans from the social media, however, were quick to point out that the song was from Pakistan. Sung by Soch and featuring Mehak Ali, the song first part of Pakistani film Dekh Magar Pyaar Se in 2015.

Personaly we are quite liking sound of the film so far. While Akshay Verma voiced the grungy Swagpur Ka Chaudhary, Neha Bhasin and English rapper of Indian origin Raxtar is the voice of Kaala Doreya. Kaalakaandi releases January 12 and will be Saif Ali Khan's first release in 2018. Khan has some very interesting films lined up in the new year. After Kaalakaandi, we will see Saif in Baazaar, a crime thriller directed by Gauravv K. Chawla and written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh. Saif is also currently shooting for Netflix Original sacred games which is being co-directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap.