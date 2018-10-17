Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are all mushy in this anniversary pic!

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The two celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Tuesday and there wasn’t any big bash organised for it. Rather they celebrated it over a quiet dinner with the family. Soha Ali Khan posted a picture of Saif and Kareena on her Insta story and we must say even after six years of marriage, the two are madly in love with each other.

In the picture, we can see that Kareena is sitting on Saif’s lap and the two, as usual, make a cute couple. Though it was her wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Kareena attended the 20th anniversary celebrations of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Kareena and Karan Johar are very good friends and the actress also shares a good rapport with the cast of the film, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. Dressed in a black body-con, the actress looked stunning at the event.

Kareena made her big screen comeback this year with Veere Di Wedding after taking a short maternity break. The movie turned out to be a super hit at the box office. She will next be seen in Good News opposite Akshay Kumar and also has Karan’s next directorial Takht in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Saif is currently busy with the promotions of Baazaar which is slated to release on October 26, 2018. The actor will also be seen in movies like Hunter, Tanaji and Jawani Janeman.