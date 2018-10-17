image
Wednesday, October 17th 2018
English
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are all mushy in this anniversary pic!

Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are all mushy in this anniversary pic!

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 17 2018, 1.22 pm
back
BaazaarBollywoodEntertainmentGood NewsKareena Kapoor KhanSaif Ali KhanTakhtwedding anniversary
nextNTR biopic: Vidya Balan drops first look and she fits the bill
ALSO READ

After Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, THIS actress eyes a digital debut

Saif Ali Khan expresses disgust at sexual offenses, stays mum on Sacred Games

Adhura Lafz from Baazaar is the romantic track we've been waiting for