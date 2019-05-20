Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor ooze swag in their simple yet classy summer outfits

Divya Ramnani May 20 2019, 6.31 pm May 20 2019, 6.31 pm

The Pataudi family, these days, have been regular on our news feeds. Be it Taimur Ali Khan’s regular outings or Kareena Kapoor Khan hanging out with hubby Saif Ali Khan or her girl squad. Well, the locations and occasions may differ, but Bebo’s impeccable fashion sense has always been omnipresent. Monday was no different. Our shutterbugs captured the stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Saif Ali Khan, as the couple stepped out for an event.

Before entering the venue, the lovebirds, dressed their casual best, made it a point to pose for the cameras in utmost style. The very beautiful Kareena Kapoor Khan was looking chic in her black tank top, which she paired up with blue denim. The Veere Di Wedding actor accessorised her look with a fancy locket, black shades and a pair of heels. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, complemented his ladylove in a pink tee with blue jeans and a red cap. Now, this is how one beats the heat in style! We missed their munchkin Taimur Ali Khan though!

Have a look at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s pictures here:

Recently, on her radio show, Kareena revealed that one habit of Saif Ali Khan, which annoy her to the core. She stated, “That he needs to have a foot massage anywhere in the world. Be it in aircraft, airport lounge, he will be the first one to lie down on that thing and go arre haan, pair daba do (Oh yes! Please massage my feet)."

Meanwhile, the couple is quite tied up with several work commitments. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, is now gearing up for Angrezi Medium. She will be also seen as a judge on the reality show – Dance India Dance. Saif Ali Khan has Sacred Games 2, Tanaji: The unsung Warrior, Jawaani Jaaneman, Bhoot Police and Laal Kaptaan. Phew!