Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor want Taimur at safe distance from the paparazzi

Our face lights up every time Taimur Ali Khan popped on our screens. His sweet smile, sparkling eyes and charm overloaded with cuteness made our hearts melt. But all of that may be a thing of the past. A request has been sent out to the paparazzi after daddy Saif Ali Khan and mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to keep him away from the limelight from now on.

As Taimur turns 2 this December, his doting parents have requested the media to give him a little space and let him enjoy his growing up years. They do not want the paparazzi to wait outside their house or Taimur’s school in the quest to get a picture of their little one. Concerns rose after Taimur began recognising people and responding to the paps with a ‘hi’ or a ‘bye’. Both Saif and Kareena do not want him to get affected by the paparazzi culture.

However upsetting as it may sound, it looks like Saif and Kareena have made a good decision by keeping the little one away from the cameras. Though earlier, Saif and Kareena were completely happy with media keeping a tab on their son, now that he is almost two and has a mind of his own, it’s time to let the child have a normal childhood.

We shall miss seeing you Taimur!