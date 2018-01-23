Saif Ali Khan and R Madhavan to reunite after 17 years for a historical period drama

Remember the classic movie Rhena Hai Tere Dil Me (RHTDM)? We surely still listen to the melodious tunes from the film. Well, there is some good news for the fans of the film. Lead actors R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to unite once again after a gap of seventeen years. But this time the film will be a historical drama and not a romantic one.

Set in Rajasthan, the film will have various locations including Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. According to reports by Mumbai Mirror, Madhavan and Saif will be undergoing training for sword fighting and horse- riding which is a requirement for the movie. There will also be some extensive use of prosthetics. The daily added that shooting will begin anytime soon.

Youtube Screengrab

Interestingly, Mukkabaaz actress Zoya Hussain will also be a part of the film if reports are to be believed. She might play the love interest of either Saif or Madhavan. Reports also suggest that Deepak Dobriyal, famed for his role in films like Tanu Weds Manu and Omkara has also been signed for the film. As of now, none of the actors have confirmed the news and an official statement is awaited.

Well, all this may still be speculations but the news of Saif and Madhavan working together after the long gap has surely got the fans excited.