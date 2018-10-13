Saif Ali Khan expresses disgust at sexual offenses, stays mum on Sacred Games

Saif Ali Khan has been in the industry for nearly three decades now. This year the actor even made his digital debut with very successful Netflix series Sacred Games. The series has been in the news for a few days now thanks to the #MeToo movement. The writer of the series Varun Grover is accused for sexual harassment and it was said that Netflix is considering shelving the second season of the series.

The worst is yet to come. Sacred Games will be back for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSBIzQR2b9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 21, 2018

In a recent media interaction, Saif was asked about the status of Sacred Games season two and he said, "The makers are figuring out a way and sorting it out. They don't like me talking about it. Even before all this (#MeToo controversy), they told me not to talk about season two."

The conversation obviously steered to the larger conversation that seems to have taken over Bollywood. When asked about what he makes of the allegations and accusation on the people of his fraternity, Saif said, "I think it is disgusting. There are a lot of disgusting things that happened that should not happen and I think it's good that they don't happen obviously."

Saif is currently busy with the promotions of Baazaar which is slated to release on October 26, 2018. The movie also stars Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte and Rohan Mehra.