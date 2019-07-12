Ranjini Maitra July 12 2019, 6.56 pm July 12 2019, 6.56 pm

For Kareena Kapoor Khan, life is a journey, quite literally. A couple of weeks ago, the actor along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan flew to London for professional commitments and also to enjoy the cricket World Cup matches. In between, Kareena headed home to shoot for a special episode of the TV reality show Dance India Dance. Not the only time she juggled between two countries for work! On Thursday, she again flew back to India, just for a day of shoot!

She is expected to fly back to London anytime. Meanwhile, an unseen picture of herself and Saif from the streets of London is doing the rounds on the internet. Kareena, dressed in her black attire, sure looks pretty. But the highlight of the picture is Saif's new tattoo! We haven't seen that before, have we? So far the only tattoo of Saif we were aware of, is the one on his arm. He has Kareena's name written on his arm.

"I think the most romantic thing is when my son points at it now and asks. Like, he is all the time looking at that tattoo. And Saif is like, 'This is your amma's name'. And he (Taimur) keeps wondering like, 'What is he saying?' I think that's a special moment for me," Kareena said, during an interview with Brides Today last year.

Kareena was shooting for Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan in London, while Saif is occupied with the shoot of Jawaani Jaaneman. Such schedules also double up as a nice trip. In between, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor had also joined them on her 45th birthday.