Saif Ali Khan: Gets his swag on at the Kaalakaandi song launch

The makers of Kaalakaandi unveiled a new song of the film titled Swagpur Ka Chaudhary. Where Saif let his inner crazy self-free. The song is likely to make Swagpur ka Chaudhary the new catchphrase amongst the millennial. But during the launch of the song Saif flaunted his swag with a smile and witty punchlines.

When Saif was asked about his swag, he graciously said, “I don’t have any swag, I don’t flaunt, I am a simple person. If someone compliments my shoes I say, ‘Thank you’, or they say I wore nice socks I say that too... Yes in this film I have worn grey socks with red dots. I have worn pink socks, I think that’s not easy.”

While the Dil Chahta Hai star has been part of some crazy item songs back in the day, whether it's Ole Ole from 1994 film Yeh Dillagi, to Beedi Jalaile from Omkara in 2006, he said he didn't quite miss the era. "I don't miss 90's music because you can listen to it - be it embarrassing or cool. It's all there on the internet,” he said. The actor even shared one of his embarrassing moments from the 90s’, he was part of, “There are so many funny and embarrassing songs I have danced and been part off in 90’s, one of them was a rat song wherein I wore a bizarre attire and I had to take the rat out of my trousers I was just terrified what if the rat bites me…I guess that was the demand for those kinds of songs in 90’s”

The Nawab of Pataudi also shared his journey in 2017 so far, “It was a wonderful year both personally and professionally. I learned a lot of acting. It has been a good year for me.”

The film stars Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasurywala, Nary Singh and Akshay Oberoi alongside the actor. The film is slated to release on January 12, 2018.