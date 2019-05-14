Saif Ali Khan gives a befitting reply to the troll who called him a ‘two bit thug’

Divya Ramnani May 14 2019, 8.31 pm May 14 2019, 8.31 pm

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and is both talented and savage, and his latest statement serves as evidence. It all happened at Arbaaz Khan’s talk show Pinch, which brings all the celebrities to open up on their social media ordeal. Joining the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Katrina Kaif among others, we had the Go Goa Gone actor Saif Ali Khan on the couch. Sticking true to the show’s theme, Saif Ali Khan was made to read out some mean tweets directed towards him and he, being a sport, had some really bang-on replies.

Going through a series of negative tweets about himself, the actor said, “This two-bit thug who bought a Padma Shri named his son Taimur and beat up some people in a restaurant. How the hell did he get a role in Sacred Games? He can hardly act.” While Saif agreed on the Sacred Games and Padma Shri part because he felt there are people who deserved it more than him, the two-bit thug part bothered him. He responded, saying, “Two-bit thug? I am not, everything else is true. It is a bit... (Arbaaz cut in to say ‘expensive’) for me to bribe the Indian government, you will have to ask more senior people.”

The actor continued, “There are so many senior, talented people in the industry who do not have it that I did not feel like accepting it. Of course, there are some people who I feel deserve it less than me also. I wanted to give it back, I didn’t want to accept it. My father told me ‘I don’t think you are in a position to refuse the Indian government’.”

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Sacred Games 2, Jawaani Jaaneman and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring Ajay Devgn.