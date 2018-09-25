Saif Ali Khan has a brutal solution to India’s corruption

We’re pretty aware that Saif Ali Khan is a well-read man who knows what he speaks and he speaks sense. The actor is currently geared up for his upcoming flick Baazaar which is based on the stock market scenario and as the trailer was launched on Tuesday, he opened up on various issues during the media interaction.

One of the questions raised was the ongoing situation in the country, in which a few rich have headed to another country after fraudulent bank transactions. Big names like Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choski, Nirav Modi are among a few of them. So when Saif was asked about his take on the scams in India, he had the wittiest reply.

“Yeah of course, I think it’s horrible, it’s terrible. If we want less corruption, less scams, we are in a very honest line of work, we try to make films, we try and sell films. Most of the times, the press is catching movie stars. Instead you should catch these guys and bash them every day, seriously you should. We are nothing but small town people. The big game is happening somewhere else, we don’t even know what the real game is. People say, this one did this, this one did that and the public is happy, because we need people to blame. But the real people you should be blaming, are the people who are stealing your money.”

Like we said earlier, this man really knows what he’s speaking and we are definitely sold with his reply. Speaking of Baazaar, the movie is helmed by Gauravv K Chawla, produced by Nikkhil Advani, Ajay Kapoor and will release on October 26, 2018.