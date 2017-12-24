Saif Ali Khan is Swag Ka Chaudhary; KaalaKaandis first song is trippy

Saif Ali Khan launched the first song of his latest film Kaalakaandi in Mumbai on Saturday and we are tripping on this one.

Swagpur Ka Chaudhary, the song has been voiced by Akshay Verma while Sameer Uddin is the man behind the music. Swagpur Ka

Chaudhary could very well be the anthem for your New Year eve's bash as it's another peppy number from the Haryanvi Rap

scene.

Directed by Akshat Verma, who also wrote Delhi Belly for Aamir Khan, Kaalakaandi is just the film that could get Saif back

among hits. The star has had a pretty dismal year with a disappointment like Rangoon and needs some serious rethink to get

his fan base back to the theaters. Kaalakaandi is very urban in it's approach as far as the language used in the film goes.

The trailer of the film has already been consumed on Youtube more than 7 million times and that can only be a good thing.

We are anxiously waiting for this one.