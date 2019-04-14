Saif Ali Khan: It's my right to not pose for the camera with Taimur

Ranjini Maitra April 14 2019, 5.54 pm April 14 2019, 5.54 pm

Taimur Ali Khan is probably the most popular star-kid on the block right now. To be an internet sensation at the age of 2 can be a good and a bad thing. The paparazzi are literally always chasing him. The kid, who eventually is getting habituated to all the attention, now waves at the cameras and in a recently seen video, simply refused to be taken away from the photographers. Parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan do not have it easy while obliging to them as well as ensuring their child's comfort. And the last time, it got a little messy.

A video of the protective father slamming the paparazzi recently circulated online. In it, Saif asked them to stay away, fearing the flash would blind his child. After the incident, he opened up, emphasising that the child should have access to a 'normal atmosphere'. "We have always shared a very respectful relationship with the paparazzi as we understand that this is their livelihood, however, it's important for us to understand that kids should enjoy the basic right of growing up in a normal atmosphere out of and away from constant media glare. I believe I am well within my right as a father to choose to not pose for the cameras when I have my son with me or to inform the photographers that the constant flashes can hurt his eyes," he said in a statement.

The day the incident took place, Saif's neighbours, irked by the chaos, reportedly called the cops who immediately reached and cleared out the paparazzi. Saif, while clarifying that no calls to the police were made from his end, said they were concerned about their neighbour's convenience. "I did not initiate any police complaint against the photographers. Kareena and I live in a respectable residential area and are a part of the larger community, thereby we do also have a responsibility to emotionally support our neighbours when they feel a disturbance to them are being caused and to be fair, their sentiments are understandable."

The troubles that follow fame, we tell you!