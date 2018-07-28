Saif Ali Khan joins Instagram; will Kareena Kapoor Khan follow suit?

For quite some months now, Saif Ali Khan has been playing the guessing game over his social media debut and finally, he has made his much-awaited debut on the platform, Instagram to be precise. His son Ibrahim Ali Khan announced about it on his Insta story, writing “Finally”.

His profile is private right now. A google doc link in his bio states that the account will be handled by his PR and he will be available for live chats and videos once a month via his account.

The doc reads, “Access to this document is available only via a direct link, so if you are able to view this document, consider yourself a part of Saif’s inner circle of fans, friends and followers. Thank you for all your time and love, in advance by our team. As you might have already noticed, Saif plans to launch his Instagram account by end of July. Kindly do not DM (Direct Message) on @saifpataudi’s Instagram handle, as it is handled by Saif’s PR and Instagram Management team, and not personally by him. We will have a live session with Saif once every month, where you can connect and engage with him, and ask him all your questions. You will get an update about the same, every month."

Well, now that he has done his shubh shuruaat, we wonder if wifey Kareena will follow suit too. Kareena is not there on any of the social media handles, although she is the queen when it comes to knowing everything that goes around in the tinsel town.