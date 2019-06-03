Divya Ramnani June 03 2019, 12.34 pm June 03 2019, 12.34 pm

Both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor might be a busy couple when it comes to their profession, but that, in no way affects their family time. It was only a few days ago that the three of them, along with their munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan were heading abroad for a splendid family vacay. Now, we got our hands on some pictures of the trio from their vacation in serene Tuscany and they are sure to make you go green with envy!

In a series of pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor’s manager - Poonam Damania - on her Instagram account, we got a sneak peek into the Pataudis’ yet another lavish getaway. One of the pictures had a beautiful Bebo sporting a sleeveless mini white dress with floral print, as she held the adorable Taimur in her arms. Saif, on the other hand, looked dashing in his striped tee and blue denim. Not to miss his brand new hairstyle that made the Nawab appear even more charming. Another image featured the power couple Saif and Kareena, in which the former oozed glamour in her yellow swimsuit and wet hair.

Have a look at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur vacation pictures here:

Earlier, a few pictures of Kareena, Saif and Taimur posing with their fans in London had gone viral. In one of the pictures, baby Taimur was seated on Saif’s shoulders as they struke a pose with fans. Another picture had Kareena with her well-wishers. Well, like always, baby Taimur stole the thunder with his adorable expressions.

Check out Saif, Kareena and Taimur meeting their fans here:

