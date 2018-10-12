Saif Ali Khan on Sajid Khan case: Need to listen before reacting

Looks like there’s no stopping to the #MeToo movement as back-to-back many big names from the Hindi film industry are getting exposed. After Tanushree Dutta coming forward and charging Nana Patekar with sexual harassment allegations, many women from the industry have come out of their closet.

I finally decided to share my story with you. Writing this was like re-living all that horrible past I’d chosen to let go of, but I knew if I don’t today, I may never. So here’s #metoo #MetooIndia https://t.co/brouTYIBC7 — Saloni Chopra (@redheadchopra) October 11, 2018

I believe you @redheadchopra I was sent by my agency then to meet Sajid Khan during Humshakals. Right after my agency told me about the meeting Sajid called me within the next 5 mins and said the meeting would be at his house opp iskon Juhu. — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) October 11, 2018

Subhash Ghai, Vikas Bahl, saanskari babuji Alok Nath, Subhash Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar many have been accused of sexual misconduct by women on social media. Among the lot, it was Housefull director Sajid Khan who was not accused by one but three women. Even, actress Bipasha Basu in her recent interview stated that Sajid used to pass lewd comments on the sets of Humshakals.

Now, as per a report in Pinkvilla, when actor Saif Ali Khan was quizzed whether he ever noticed any such behaviour of Sajid, as he was a part of Humshakals, Saif said, "I did not notice anything like this. However, I feel we need to listen before reacting. Let people speak - it takes a lot of courage to speak about these things. Let us absorb all the information and then react accordingly."

On his stand on the #MeToo movement, he added, "I think a lot of terrible things have happened to a lot of women and it’s very brave of them to come out and name the people who have molested and harassed them. I hope this leads to a complete change in attitude to what is ok and not ok concerning behaviour to the opposite sex. We also need to be careful to not react too quickly and in a knee jerk fashion. We need to listen, absorb everything, and decide what is the right thing to do."

This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 12, 2018

After being accused of sexual harassment, Sajid has stepped down from the position of the director of Housefull 4. The shooting of the film is on a hold.