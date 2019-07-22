Antara Kashyap July 22 2019, 10.35 pm July 22 2019, 10.35 pm

Saif Ali Khan has always been one of the impactful actors in Bollywood. He is currently on a roll, with his super popular Netflix show Sacred Games coming back on August 15 with the second season. He is also shooting in London for Jawaani Jaaneman, with Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla. Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Kedarnath and won many hearts with Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. His son Ibrahim, on the other hand, has got a lot of attention in the media over a couple of years, for his striking resemblance with his father. When the Chef actor was asked if his son was ready to step into acting, the actor said that he is very keen for his son to do so.

Talking to a leading daily, the actor opened up on his son's prospects as an actor in Bollywood. “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting.” he said. He also added that he wanted his 18-year-old son to finish his education first. He added, “We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I'm sure. He’s still a little young and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”