Saif Ali Khan opens up on why he chose to work with Alaia Furniturewalla over daughter, Sara Ali Khan

Divya Ramnani April 09 2019, 4.28 pm April 09 2019, 4.28 pm

Saif Ali Khan, who has often impressed us with his remarkable acting skills, will be next seen in Jawaani Janeman. The actor will also be producing this film. Interestingly, Jawaani Jaaneman will mark the big screen debut of Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander fame Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaia Furniturewalla. However, fans were instead rooting for the real-life father-daughter jodi of Saif Ali Khan and Sara to feature in this film and rumours were rife that it would star Sara Ali Khan. But looks like fans will have to wait for a little longer. We aren’t saying that, but papa Saif just spilt the beans!

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the Cocktail actor revealed how he could have worked with Sara in this film but he finds Sara in her own happy space at the moment. He also stated how Alaia perfectly fits the bill. “Alaia is perfect for the role. I would have loved to have Sara in Jawaani Jaaneman but that would have meant her choosing this film over everything else she's doing because we wanted it to be the first film of the person we decided to cast. I feel Sara's career graph and the trajectory is in a good place and in a way I'm happy it's separate from mine at the moment. We are very excited to launch Aalia with this film and she is perfect for the part."

Reports had that Jawaani Jaaneman is a light-hearted family drama. Putting an end to all these speculations, Saif said, “The reports are ridiculous. I'm excited about producing the film with Jay because it's a team coming together to try and create a family comedy that's relevant. Jawaani Jaaneman is a modern slice of life movie that people will connect to on so many levels".

Well, speculations have it that the premise of Jawani Janeman will primarily focus on the relationship of a father and daughter. Saif Ali Khan is expected to reprise the role of an accidental father who suddenly realizes that he has a teenage daughter which will be portrayed by Aalia.