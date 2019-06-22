In Com Staff June 22 2019, 7.45 pm June 22 2019, 7.45 pm

Social-media darling, Taimur Ali Khan, breaks the internet once again. By now, Taimur himself must have realised that he is no random kid but the son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The paparazzi favourite has always made his presence fun and no wonder why he is the favourite star kid of nation. He has become one of the most followed stars and though his parents are busy with their upcoming projects, they never fail to parent Taimur.

Taimur has always accompanied his parents while they were on their respective shoots. Sometime back, the shoot for Sacred Games in Bandstand also acknowledged Taimur's presence on the sets and the tiny tot was papped enjoying his quality time with his nanny while his beloved daddy was busy shooting. The Pataudi family is currently in London where Saif is shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman and the little munchkin with his mellow smile is making us all fall for him once again. The two-year-old is seen hugging his star father where Taimur is wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. Saif Ali Khan never fails to entertain his son and this time, too, he is lifting him and trying to make him walk on his leg which is so cute! Saif also tries to put a band on Taimur's hand for which the little one is seen jumping in excitement and laughing.

It can be seen that the family is having their leisure time even in the middle of their busy schedule and Taimur always manages to amuse us with his charm. Jawaani Jaaneman will see Saif sharing the screen space with Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaia F, who will be playing the role of his daughter. The film is expected to release on September 29, 2019. Whereas, Kareena Kapoor's next film is Good news which is releasing on December 27, 2019.