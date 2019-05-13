Saif Ali Khan prefers having THIS over being a Nawab of Pataudi

Divya Ramnani May 13 2019, 11.50 pm May 13 2019, 11.50 pm

Arbaaz Khan’s latest talk show, Pinch, has grabbed a lot of eyeballs, thanks to its unique format that gets celebrities open up on dealing with trolls, negativity and criticism. It’s one of the platforms where you get to see your favourites being absolutely honest and at their candid best. After the likes of Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others, the latest B-townie to appear on this show was Saif Ali Khan. Apart from being a popular actor, Saif Ali Khan also happens to be the Nawab of Pataudi. But, does he really thinks of himself as one? His latest revelation at Arbaaz Khan’s Pinch made us question so…

In the latest teaser shared by Arbaaz Khan, a witty Saif Ali Khan could be seen answering some ruthless questions with utmost spontaneity and humor. The clip had Arbaaz Khan reading a troll’s message for Saif that said, “Nawabi aiyash… still clinging on to their rotten hukumat.” Now, Saif being Saif, replied saying, “I have never been interested in being a Nawab. I prefer eating kebabs.” LOL! Further, one of the users quizzed Saif on why he choose to wear a simple kurta at Sonam Kapoor’s lavish wedding, to which he calmly replied, “It was her wedding, not my wedding.” Haha! The joke is on you, trolls!

Have a look at Saif Ali Khan on Pinch here:

Moreover, Khan was also asked that whether he feels the pressure to react immediately after he has read something, to which he says, “I have stopped doing that as some people don’t reply to me. So, then I thought, hey, I don’t have to reply.”

Well, if a mere teaser is so entertaining, imagine the kind of madness that shall unfold when the entire episode goes live.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Sacred Games 2, Jawaani Jaaneman and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring Ajay Devgn.