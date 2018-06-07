Saif Ali Khan records statement in Wild Boar Hunting case with Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently recorded a statement with the Mumbai Crime Branch after the Interpol issued a notice in Wild Boar Hunting case. According to the reports, the Bulgarian government had recently written to the Interpol to record Khan’s statement in connection with a wild boar hunting case in which the actor’s agent has been booked by the Bulgarian police.

Saif Ali Khan’s statement was recorded as a witness in the hunting case. Earlier this month, a team of officials from the Bandra unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch recorded the actor’s statement.

The agent was booked by the police after he had organized a hunting of a wild boar for Saif but without seeking legal permits. Hence the Interpol wanted the details about the same from Saif.

Wild boar hunting is categorized as ‘big game’ hunting in Bulgaria. The country’s law allows two kinds of boar hunting i.e stalking and drive hunting. So according to the local rules, the State Forestry Agency can issue a valid license for one month to foreign nationals with a short stay visa if the applicant can provide a valid hunting license from their country of origin.

This is not the first time that the 47-year old actor has been involved in a hunting case. He was one of the accused in Salman Khan’s Blackbuck Poaching case. But it was in April that the Jodhpur court convicted Salman in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case and handed him a 5-year jail term while other co-accused like Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre were acquitted due to lack of evidence.