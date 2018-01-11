Saif Ali Khan resorts to web series to draw inspiration and better his craft

Veteran actor Saif Ali Khan who is running in the third decade of his acting career still feels the need to better his craft. He has been paparazzi favourite these days, thanks to his son Taimur and his upcoming film, Kaalakaandi. The actor has revealed that binging on web shows is his recent source of inspiration.

Talking about his career and the relevance of his films, Saif believes that if a film is rejected by the audience, it motivates the actor to work harder and go back to the sets with more confidence. “When a film is rejected there is a feeling of dejection, but then when you look at it logically, you find the strength to go back on the set the next day. Where the confidence comes from is different to different people, but it's from a solid place,” he said. He also believes that television and web series helped help him become a better actor. He also revealed his favourite web shows. “I consume a ridiculous amount of television and web series, and that helps me better my craft. Last I watched The Crown and Stranger Things, which I really liked,” Saif revealed.

A candid Saif also said that he doesn’t like dressing up and doesn’t want to be known for his style or fashion sense. While he admires people who dress well but he himself doesn’t bother himself with the like. Saif, who is the father of the paparazzi’s favourite munchkin Taimur discussed fatherhood and said that he hoped his son gets used to the paparazzi adding that he wants Taimur to become a balanced person.

With Rangoon and Chef sinking at the box office, 2017 wasn’t a great year for Saif. But 2018 begins with his upcoming Kaalakaandi. The inspiring actor counts on the much awaited film to lift his career and fans are hoping for the same too.