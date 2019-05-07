  3. Bollywood
Taimur (2)

Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan reveals what Taimur calls the paparazzi that is always around him!

The sensational child, Taimur Ali Khan loves to pretend to be a paparazzi!

back
BeboBollywoodKareena Kapoor KhanSaif Ali KhanSaifeenaTaimur Ali KhanTim
nextMain Hoon Na: Not Suniel Shetty but THESE actors were supposed to play the antagonist in the film!

within