Saif Ali Khan reveals what Taimur calls the paparazzi that is always around him!

Rushabh Dhruv May 07 2019, 12.04 am May 07 2019, 12.04 am

At the age of 2, Taimur Ali Khan is an internet sensation. It won’t be wrong if we say that our day seems to be incomplete if we don’t see Tim's picture. Right from the time the munchkin was born, he has been under constant scanner. From constantly getting chased by the paparazzi to a few unseen photos of him making its way to social media, Taimur needs no introduction. In fact, these days he even smiles at the lenses. The star kid has got plenty of fan clubs all over the internet, and netizens are always eager for one glimpse of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's toddler. It doesn't look like the madness is dying down anytime soon. In fact, it is resulting in something really funny.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times Brunch, daddy Saif Ali Khan revealed how Taimur is addicted to this new game which probably he plays inside the house. Saif revealed that one of his son's favourite games is to turn into a paparazzi. "Timtim is more media-savvy than either me or Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan). He calls the photographers 'Mediawale'. He thinks Mediawale is a name! One of his favourite games is to point my camera at people. He will say 'khichik khichik khichik' and pretend to be 'Mediawale'!" the actor said. Looks like the little Pataudi is surely loving the attention from the paps. Good going TIM!

Recently, in an interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed how she and Saif don't feel right about the chase their kid gets from the shutterbugs. "I don't want him to get used to the fact that he is getting clicked but now he understands. He hears us say, 'the media is there,' so he is picking up words. They have been very kind, they remain at a distance but it's a constant movement," she said.

A child is a child and nobody stalks anybody's kid. Of course, we are worried about that and people should know that. Sometimes when I am on a shoot, I get to know what he is doing from the pictures that the media clicks and that's a bit scary," she added.

Well, we wonder if the nation will ever get tired of seeing Taimur's pictures.