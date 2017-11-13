Exclusive footage: Saif Ali Khan shooting for Netflix series Sacred Games in Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan has been struggling on the big screen. Both his Rangoon and Chef have flopped despite good reviews from critics. And while the Omkara star has been found wanting at the ticket window, Phantom has shown interest in his capabilities as an actor. Khan has started shooting for the Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwani directed web series Sacred Games for Netflix. Our video journalist Sachin Gokhle was in the thick of things when the crew reached Worli's famous BDD Chawl in Mumbai to shoot a key scene. .

Saif and the crew were there to shoot an action sequence wherein there's a face-off between Saif's Sartaj Singh and some gangsters. An undercover lady officer is shot in the process while Singh is seen chasing his target. This particular scene was being directed by Vikram.

The crime drama delves into the dark and gritty underworld of Mumbai. The series also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a prominent role. Nawaz will be seen playing gangster Ganesh Gaitonde whereas Radhika Apte will be playing the role of RAW analyst Anjali Mathur. A true story, the series is based on Vikram Chandra's book by the same name and will trace the deep nexus between crime and politics in Maximum City.