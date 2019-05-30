Saif Ali Khan thinks Kareena Kapoor Khan is extremely overprotective about Taimur

Onkar Kulkarni May 30 2019, 10.04 pm May 30 2019, 10.04 pm

Kareena Kapoor Khan addressed the media as she arrived for the launch of her debut television show Dance India Dance on Zee TV. Working on a television show consumes much time, and it is interesting to see Kareena balancing her work life with her motherhood. “I am happy that the team adjusted my timings. I don’t give more than eight hours to the show. I have to dedicate a certain amount of my time to my family and I am happy that I am being able to do that,” said Kareena at the event today.

Now that the actress is doing her first ever TV show, will her son Taimur watch her judge Dance India Dance? She says, “Taimur doesn’t watch TV.” So does mommy dearest doesn’t allow her son to watch it? “He will watch when he grows up a little. He will decide what he wants to watch.” Ask her what Saif Ali Khan thinks of her as a mother and she says, “Saif thinks I am extremely overprotective about Taimur.”

Kareena is bracing up for a whole lot of projects coming her way. While she is done shooting for Akshay Kumar's Good News, she will begin working on Angrezi Medium next month. Kareena is excited that she is getting to work with a talented actor like Irrfan Khan in the film. In the month of December, the Veere Di Wedding actress will start shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht which is slated for Dec 2020 release.

Meanwhile, as a judge Kareena says that she will review performances of the contestants on the basis of their “energy and expressions.” She says, “Firstly, more than the contestants let me tell you that I am nervous myself as I have never been a judge on such a big platform. When I judge I won’t look at their legs (footsteps of the dancers) but their faces. The dance should come on their face (through expressions).