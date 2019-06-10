Rushabh Dhruv June 10 2019, 12.31 pm June 10 2019, 12.31 pm

The Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan has time and again proved himself as an actor through films and recently with a web series. The Sacred Games star also made his television debut by turning a narrator for a daily soap titled Kahan Hum Kahan Tum. Currently, Saif along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and little tot Taimur is in Tuscany holidaying. Their beautiful pictures from the exotic locale are all over the internet. Well, the best part of Saifeena is that however busy they are, 'family comes first' for them. Now, in a recent interview with Bombay Times, Saif spoke at length about how he misses family time due to his hectic work schedule.

“When I come home after work and find Taimur sleeping, I feel bad. We shoot long hours, but if I haven’t packed up even after 8 pm, I feel uncomfortable because it means taking away time from my son. In my growing-up years, my parents taught me about the importance of respecting family space. My father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was a cricketer and mother (Sharmila Tagore) is an actress, and they both had hectic schedules. However, we learned that it is important to talk about other things, too, at home and that’s how life becomes beautiful,” Saif said.

View this post on Instagram Hello from Tuscany from the Pataudi's 😍😍😍 A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on Jun 2, 2019 at 7:34pm PDT