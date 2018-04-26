Saif Ali Khan will make his rapping debut soon

Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming projects will see him take on newer roles. The actor’s next titled Bazaar, is a film said to be inspired by 2013 iconic film The Wolf Of Wall Street and revolves around the Indian stock market. The poster reveals that Saif will be seen dressed in a formal suit while the tagline of the movie reads ‘Yaha paisa Bhagwaan nahi, par Bhagwaan se kam bhi nahi’. Saif will make a debut of sorts as he picks up the mic to join singer Honey Singh on a rap number for the movie.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Saif Ali Khan will be collaborating with Honey Singh on a Punjabi-rock number, which is composed by Singh and the duo will give a playback. Chitrangda Singh and Radhika Apte will also be featured in the music video, which is to be shot in Mumbai. “Saif knows a lot about music since he has been playing the guitar for over two decades. He’s also performed at concerts, both internationally and in India, and is a huge fan of jazz, blues and rock ’n roll. He takes an active interest in the score of his films as well and was excited when Nikkhil and Gaurav sounded him out on a rap alongside Honey,” a source told Mirror.

It's been a long journey, which has just begun! #Baazaar - This December is gonna be all about the Money!! #BaazaarPoster pic.twitter.com/IK8Z5zJDOd — Gauravv K Chawla (@gauravvkchawla) May 5, 2017

The film will be writer Gaurav K Chawla’s directional debut which also marks the acting debut of late actor Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan Mehra.

While this is Saif’s first playback experience, the actor made his onscreen musical debut in the film Happy Ending singing Khamma Ghani alongside singer Papon. Besides Bazaar, the actor will be seen in Netflix’s Sacred Games with Nawazuddin Siddiqui which will premiere on July.