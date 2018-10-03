Saif Ali Khan will soon be the Jawani Janeman

Actor Saif Ali Khan had produced a couple of successful films under the banner of his production house Illuminati Films. The company was a joint venture of Saif and producer Dinesh Vijan who produced Happy Ending in 2014, which marked their last film together. After Dinesh setting up his own production house, reports of Saif starting his production too had done the rounds for quite some time. Now, we have learnt that Saif has finally launched his new banner and his first venture will be in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Saif Ali Khan's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films join hands for their first venture together... Titled #JawaniJaneman... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Starts 2019. pic.twitter.com/0Ny2AzxKdO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2018

The Sacred Games actor has launched his film banner Black Knight Films and is co-producing an upcoming film, titled Jawani Janeman, with Jay. The film will also see Saif playing the lead role and will be helmed by Nitin Kakkar. It is said to go on floors in 2019.

Earlier, the buzz was that Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan was roped in for the film. However, the reports were rebuffed by Jay later. The makers are reportedly hunting for a fresh face for the female lead.

Meanwhile, Saif will be next seen in his upcoming titled Baazaar, which is slated for an October release. The film was earlier slated to release in 2017 but got delayed due to unknown reasons.