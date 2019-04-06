Saif Ali Khan won’t be a part of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal sequel

Nikita Thakkar April 06 2019, 2.54 pm April 06 2019, 2.54 pm

Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone was a hit and its sequel seems to be going down the same path. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, there is a lot of buzz around Love Aaj Kal 2. With these two in the frame, we all can understand why their fans are so excited about this film. With Sara's confession on Koffee With Karan 6 to date Kartik, it is obvious that people want to witness their chemistry. Meanwhile reports also had it that Love Aaj Kal 2 will bring father-daughter duo, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan in one frame. However, that's not going to happen peeps.

Reports had it that Saif will essay the role of Kartik's father in the film. That would have been a great twist but the film's officials have confirmed that there is no truth to the story. Saif is not a part of Love Aaj Kal 2. We got in touch with the Sacred Games actor and he confirmed that he was offered a role in the sequel but he could not sign the film because of his busy scheduled. He said, "I'd honestly want to play every role provided it's interesting enough and if the time permitted it. Though Imtiaz was very kind to offer me a part in the sequel of Love Aaj Kal, I haven't signed the film contrary to the rumours. It's a lovely movie and I'm very excited in particular that Sara is working with Imtiaz Ali. I wish both the young stars, Sara and Kartik, the best".

Well, it would have been great to see Sara, Saif and Kartik in the film together. Sara had appeared with her father on Karan Johar's show and in front of him, she had confessed that she wants to date Kartik. It would have been a good opportunity for Kartik to impress Sara's Papa. LOL!

Meanwhile, Saif has many projects in his kitty. He has Sacred Games 2, period drama Taanaji, Pawan Kriplani's horror Bhooth Police, Navdeep Singh's revenge drama Hunter and Jawaani Jaaneman directed by Nitin Kakkar to work on.