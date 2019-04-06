image
  3. Bollywood
Saif Ali Khan won’t be a part of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal sequel

Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan won’t be a part of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal sequel

Saif Ali Khan was to be a part of Love Aaj Kal 2 but he could not be a part of it thanks to his other projects.

back
kartik aaryanLove Aaj Kal 2Saif Ali KhanSara Ali Khan
nextIrrfan Khan begins Angrezi Medium shoot; producer Dinesh Vijan spills loads of spoilers

within