Saif Ali Khan’s Instagram debut turns out to be an un-SAIF hack!

On Saturday, Saif Ali Khan’s fans were in for a surprise when the actor’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan on his Insta story posted ‘@saifpataudi Finally’. This made us believe that finally, Saif has made his debut on Instagram. But well, unfortunately, that's not the case. The official spokesperson of Saif has cleared the air and said that the actor has not joined Instagram or any other social media platform.

It turns out that Ibrahim's account was hacked and the hackers made a fake profile of Saif. The spokesperson has stated, "The reports floating are completely untrue. Saif Ali Khan is not on Instagram or on any other social media platform for that matter. We are in the process of investigating the matter."

So, all the fans of Saif Ali Khan, looks like your wait to follow the actor's official social media account is still on!

Work wise, even though Saif is not having a great run at the box office with his films, he has made a successful debut in the digital world with web series Sacred Games. He has movies like Baazaar and Hunter in his kitty. The former has been in the pipeline since quite a long time but has not seen the light of the day yet.