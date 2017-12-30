Saif, Kareena and Taimurs New Year destination disclosed!

The youngest of Khans, Taimur, is on his second international holiday with star parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena. After a lot of speculations around the destination that the family has flown to, it has now been confirmed that Taimur is in Switzerland. They will be ringing in New Years in the picturesque mountains of Switzerland.

A photo of Kareena, Saif and Taimur from Gstaad, a resort town in the Swiss Alps, decked up in their winter suits surfaced on Instagram. The adorable Taimur can be seen sitting comfortably in the stroller, guess he is too packed to be able to move!

For Taimur’s first international vacation too, Saif and Kareena took him to Gstaad, a favourite destination of theirs.

The Nawab Khan and his begum Kareena were seen leaving the airport with a sleepy Taimur. The lil boy has already been keeping busy. He ringed in his first birthday at the Pataudi Palace in Haryana on December 20. Karisma Kapoor, her children, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore and Kareena' s uncle Karan Kapoor were all at the Pataudi to celebrate Taimur's big day. Thereafter, he enjoyed the annual Christmas lunch with the Kapoors where he was clearly the star.

#prebirthdaycelebrations🎉#babynawab👶🏻 #familyfun❤️#perfectpic A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 18, 2017 at 4:55am PST

💙💚💛🧡❤️💜#birthdayfun#ourloves#pataudidiaries 📸 @thehouseofpixels A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 20, 2017 at 5:04am PST

#cousins❤️with the #cutie❤️#christmascheer🎄#familylunch#funtimealways A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:07am PST

Kareena's upcoming project is Veere Di Wedding while Saif is awaiting the release Kaalakaandi. He was last seen in Chef.