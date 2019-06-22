Divya Ramnani June 22 2019, 1.24 pm June 22 2019, 1.24 pm

Biopics, in today’s time, have become a successful trend in Bollywood. Films on several notable personalities are being churned out on the celluloid; be it on politicians, freedom fighters and sports personalities among many others. Jumping into the bandwagon is filmmaker Amole Gupte, who is coming up with a film on ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal. It stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead and her preparations for this role are going on in full swing. Now, there has been an interesting addition to the cast.

Manav Kaul, who wowed fans with his impeccable performances in Tumhari Sulu and Badla, is all set to step into the shoes of Saina Nehwal’s coach: Pullela Gopichand. A source close to the film’s production revealed to a tabloid that the makers feel how Manav is the perfect choice for Pullela’s role. The source stated, “Amole and his team felt that Manav would suit the role. He has begun preps and the research for his role. The film is expected to go on the floors in October.”

Parineeti Chopra during an intense practise session for the Saina Nehwal biopic:

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra is striving hard to nail the reel-life portrayal of Saina Nehwal. Well, the actor, on a daily basis, devotes quite some hours for the practice sessions, updates of which are shared on a regular basis. In a recent interview, Chopra revealed how the makers are leaving no stone unturned to train her and that she is very nervous about the film.

“A great physio team and world-class players have been roped in to train and condition me. Everything how Saina plays, who she has played with and against, every match she has been in has been documented. It's important to imbibe all that information and present it on screen. I'm happy, but also very nervous,” said the actor.