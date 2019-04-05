Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra chills after an intense session of Badminton training

Ranjini Maitra April 05 2019, 9.51 pm April 05 2019, 9.51 pm

Parineeti Chopra's in-progress film is making her run around, quite literally. Sports films require actors to sweat out for hours, both working out and learning the nitty-gritty of the game. And if it is the biopic of a champion like Saina Nehwal, the leading lady has got to work harder. Pari, who will be playing the ace Badminton player in her biopic, is having a hectic time learning Badminton but seems quite delightful about it.

Pari came on board for the film, replacing Shraddha Kapoor. Shraddha, who had started training for the film and even shot for a couple of days, moved out of it, citing date issues. It's been about a week since Parineeti has started shooting. On Friday, she shared a picture of herself in a player's avatar, chilling after a training session. She wears a Nike T-shirt and a pair of specially designed shoes that are fit to be used on the wooden floor of the Badminton court. A handful of shuttlecocks lying beside her tell us the training must have lasted for long!

On bagging the role, the actor had said she was "delighted to get an opportunity to portray a strong and powerful girl like Saina who put our country on the world map". While Shraddha cited her commitments for Baaghi 3 and Saaho as her reason for exit, reports also suggest she was unable to cope with the intense training that was demanded of her.

"Even after being trained for more than a year, this chirpy actress has failed to get the nuances of the character right. She had been struggling to ace the sport that she was training in, forcing the makers to reconsider her," a source told India Today.

Directed by Amole Gupte, the film is believed to release sometime in early 2020.