image
  3. Bollywood
Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra chills after an intense session of Badminton training

Bollywood

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra chills after an intense session of Badminton training

Parineeti Chopra is clearly enjoying her practise sessions for Saina!

back
parineeti chopraSainaSaina NehwalShraddha Kapoor
nextKatrina Kaif runs with open arms as she clocks in 20 million Instagram followers

within