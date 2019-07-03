Priyanka Kaul July 03 2019, 4.54 pm July 03 2019, 4.54 pm

The biopic season in Bollywood is being carried forward by Amole Gupte’s upcoming project on Saina Nehwal. Parineeti Chopra, who replaced Shraddha Kapoor a few months back, has started prepping for the role. The actress’ upcoming next Jabariya Jodi, co-starring Siddharth Malhotra, has been making quite a buzz. The trailer of the movie which was released recently has garnered much appreciation for the actors and looks quite entertaining on the face of it. Now, the biggest challenge for her is to step into the shoes of Nehwal.

It's for the first time that Parineeti has signed up for a biopic. Moreover, she is to appear as a sportswoman, which definitely is a big challenge for her. She is really working hard for it. The actress shared a post on her social media, looking at the videos of badminton players to understand the mannerism and techniques required to play the game.

Here’s what Parineeti Chopra shared:

Parineeti was quite excited to be taken on board for the project. She quoted to Mumbai Mirror, “It’s a part of my personality, but as an actress, one that I have not explored so far. I’m delighted to get an opportunity to portray a strong and powerful girl like Saina who put our country on the world map. I am excited to put in all the training and hard work that comes with learning the game and portraying Saina on screen.”