Saina Nehwal biopic postponed, not shelved

Shraddha Kapoor's entry into the biopic genre with Haseena Parkar may not have gone as planned, with the film being panned by critics as well as failing to weave magic at the box office. And until now it seemed that her second biopic, on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, is plagued with bad news too. But according to reports, the Saina Nehwal biopic has been postponed, not shelved as Shraddha also stars in Batti Gul Meter Chalu and it seems her dates were an issue.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu will be produced by Prernaa Arora and the Saina Nehwal biopic will be co-produced by Prernaa Arora and Bhushan Kumar. “When Shraddha was offered Batti Gul Meter Chalu, she immediately fell in love with her character and the film. But the dates were clashing with the Nehwal biopic. A solution was worked out between producers Prernaa Arora of Batti Gul and producer Bhushan Kumar who’s co-producing both Batti Gul and the Saina Nehwal biopic. Bhushan agreed to postpone his film by a few months to accommodate Prernaa’s film into Shraddha’s schedule,” a source told Deccan Cornicle.

Interestingly, Shraddha loved her role so much that she not only agreed to postpone working on the Nehwal biopic but also agreed to take a pay cut for the chance to work with the director of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shree Narayan Singh.

Mummy and @shraddhakapoor 😏🤔 A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

“The actress will start Batti Gul in April and will begin shooting for the Nehwal biopic from September 1 with director Amole Gupte. Meanwhile, Shraddha is excited about getting to play a small town girl opposite Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul,” the source added.

"It's probably going to be my most difficult film till date," Shraddha had said, after announcing that she will portray the former World No 1 badminton player on 70mm, earlier this year.