Saina Nehwal biopic: Shraddha Kapoor opens up about intense training schedule

Of late, biopics are ruling the rooster of Bollywood. The massive success of Sanju just proves the fact. And just in a short span of her career, Shraddha Kapoor has already bagged two! Even though her stint as Haseena Parkar did not work at the box office, her upcoming, in which she steps into the shoes of badminton player Saina Nehwal, may work wonders. And Shraddha surely is working hard for it. She has been quite busy recently prepping for her role and at a media interaction during the promotion of Stree, she provided some updates on the same.

When asked about how the Saina Nehwal biopic is shaping up, Shraddha replied that it is going well but added that it is really tough and challenging. “I have to be really good in a very short span of time whereas she’s a champion who’s been doing it since many years. So I’m trying hard, I’m working hard and at the same time there’s also another physically intensive film which is Saaho, so I also have training for that,” she said.

It was earlier reported that Shraddha was being trained for the film by former badminton player Pullela Gopichand for over a month. Despite the training, the actress was still struggling to ace the subtleties of the game which would make her appear more convincing on screen.

At the media meeting, she revealed that she recently had a close shave from a ‘bad injury’ which could have set her schedule back. The actress said that she injured herself while performing a stunt by herself in Hyderabad.

Will Shraddha set the box office meter racing with her act as Saina? Let the movie hit the screens and we will find it out.