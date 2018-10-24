Saina Nehwal biopic: Shraddha Kapoor to share the screen with a legit badminton player

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen as Saina Nehwal on the big screen in the badminton player’s biopic. The movie started rolling in September this year and now the makers have found the guy who would be playing Shraddha’s love interest in the film. According to a report in Mumbai mirror, real life badminton player and musician Eshan Naqvi will be seen romancing the actress in the movie. Well, Naqvi is the one who has been coaching Shraddha for the film.

Recently, Saina revealed that she will get married to badminton player Parupalli Kashyap on December 16. The two have been dating each other since 2007. A source said that director Amole Gupte was looking for an actor to cast opposite Shraddha who would be convincing as a badminton player on screen. The filmmaker was impressed Naqvi and decided to sign him instead of an actor.

“Shraddha and Eshan started off shooting for a romantic song composed by Amaal Mallik and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. The team has been on a short break after she was diagnosed with dengue. They are expected to resume shoot soon and wrap up the song after which they will also start on their scenes,” the source added.

While the makers have started with the shooting of the film, the badminton scenes will be shot next year as Shraddha needs to get a game proper.