image
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
English
Saina Nehwal biopic: Shraddha Kapoor to share the screen with a legit badminton player

Bollywood

Saina Nehwal biopic: Shraddha Kapoor to share the screen with a legit badminton player

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 24 2018, 5.17 pm
back
BiopicBollywoodEntertainmentEshan NaqviParupalli KashyapSaina NehwalShraddha Kapoor
next#MeToo: NCW wants speedy investigation in Vinta Nanda case against Alok Nath
ALSO READ

Aamir Khan is the Mogul after Subhash Kapoor steps down as director

Shakeela biopic: Richa Chadha to show off her belly dancing skills

Shahid Kapoor knocks down controversies over Dingko Singh biopic