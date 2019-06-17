Ranjini Maitra June 17 2019, 5.03 pm June 17 2019, 5.03 pm

Playing a world champion isn't easy, we tell you. To bring life to a journey that led a sportsperson to glory, an actor needs to put in a lot of effort. This holds true for Parineeti Chopra as well! The actor is prepping hard for her life's first biopic (and also her first sports film). As she gears up to become the reel Saina Nehwal, Pari's daily routine now includes hours of badminton practice. Before the film rolls, she wants to be as perfect as she can be. But, not so easy!

Hence, her time at the court is full of oops moments, like this one! On her Instagram, Pari shared a hilarious before-and-after scene. In the first photo, she is enthusiastically trying to pull a shot. It probably did not go well. Because in the new photo, she is lying on the ground...LOL! She wonders how does Saina do one. Well, we are sure you'll get there soon, Pari!

A couple of days ago, rumours of the film going on floors also surfaced. However, the actor took to Twitter to confirm that she was still learning the game.

Hi everyone, we have NOT started the shoot of #Saina yet. I am still learning how to play Badminton! We will start in October once I get better at it!! 4 MONTHS TO GO!😍 #Saina @TSeries — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 13, 2019

An Amol Gupte directorial, Saina earlier starred Shraddha Kapoor, who stepped out owing to date issues. Following Shraddha's exit, Parineeti was brought on board.

“I was dying to do a sports-based film. It is a part of my personality as an actor that I have never explored, and I am so happy that I get to portray a strong and powerful girl like Saina. She has put our country on the world map, and I excited to put in all the training and hard work that comes with learning the game of Badminton and portraying Saina on screen," stated a statement.