Saina Nehwal’s biopic: Looks like this Shraddha Kapoor starrer is missing the shuttle

Saina Nehwal’s biopic starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role has been in the news since its inception. The movie was announced with a lot of fanfare, but cameras are yet to start rolling. A few days ago, there were reports that the movie has been shelved as Shraddha is not able to get the right nuances of a badminton player.

A few days ago, Shraddha was asked about the film getting delayed to which the actress had admitted that the training is taking time. “I have to be really good in a very short span of time whereas she’s a champion who’s been doing it since many years. So I’m trying hard, I’m working hard and at the same time there’s also another physically intensive film which is Saaho, so I also have training for that,” she had said.

She had revealed that they will start shooting for the film from next month (September). First, they will complete the shooting of the scenes that do not require her to play badminton and the rest will be shot next year.

However, a recent report in Mumbai Mirror claims that the biopic has once again hit a hurdle. It is said that Shraddha has allotted her dates to Saaho till December and that’s why the biopic can’t start rolling next month and now the makers are in a dilemma.

We contacted the director of the film Amole Gupte and asked him about this report being true or not. However, he did not respond.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is busy practising the sport and quite often she shares pictures and videos from her practice sessions on Instagram.