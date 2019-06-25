Ranjini Maitra June 25 2019, 5.03 pm June 25 2019, 5.03 pm

It is never easy to play a world champion. And if the person in question is a sports person, you have to go the extra mile to get your fitness, body language and movements right. Parineeti Chopra, who is prepping hard for the biopic of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, is spending hours every day, at the court, mastering the shots. But like we say, it is not a cakewalk.

One of the sequences in the film will demand Pari to perform a long set of deliveries in one go. That needs a lot of practice, right? She took to her Instagram to share a video of herself trying hard. We are sure you'll get there, slowly!

Earlier, she also showed us a hilarious 'before and after' scene from the court. In one photo, she hits a shot much enthusiastically. In another, she is lying on the floor. LOL! Now imagine what gruesome the athletes themselves must be going through...

Rumours of Saina having gone to floors already had surfaced on the internet recently. Pari, however, dismissed them, saying she was still learning the game. The film is expected to roll some time around October.

Shraddha Kapoor was the first choice to play Saina's character and also came on board. She underwent weeks of training and even began shooting. However, she later had to opt out, owing to date issues as Saaho demanded her to be on an extensive schedule. In between, she also shot for Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D while Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff is in the pipeline.