Darshana Devi June 13 2019, 8.33 pm June 13 2019, 8.33 pm

It’s all about biopics, sequels and remakes in Bollywood these days. The latest biopic in the making is that of sports star Saina Nehwal, which has been titled Saina. Initially, it was Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor who was roped in to portray the ace shuttler. The actor had prepped for the role for the longest time and even her first look in the film was released. However, back in the month of March, the makers surprised everyone by replacing Shraddha with Kesari actor Parineeti Chopra. Now, it seems that the 30-year-old is doing her best to get into the skin of the character. In a recent tweet, she treated fans with some details about the sports drama.

Of late, there have been several speculations surrounding the film. Parineeti also gave a sneak-peek into her training in April and many had assumed that she has already commenced the shoot of the film. But let us reveal it to you that the film is not going on floors anytime soon. Parineeti shared the news on Twitter on Thursday and shared that she is currently only ‘learning how to play badminton’ and will begin shooting in October, ‘once she gets better’ at playing the game.

Take a look at Parineeti’s tweet here:

During an earlier interview with a leading daily, Parineeti spoke about how the makers are doing their best to train her and that she is also ‘very nervous’ about the film. "A great physio team and world-class players have been roped in to train and condition me. Everything how Saina plays, who she has played with and against, every match she has been in has been documented. It's important to imbibe all that information and present it on screen. I'm happy, but also very nervous," she said.