Sairat actor will make his Bollywood debut with another Bombay Talkies like anthology

After Nagraj Manjule’s 2016 romantic drama Sairat changed the face of Marathi film industry. Akash Thosar, the lead actor of the film became a household name in Maharashtra. Sairat, in fact, is going to be remade in Hindi as well, owing to the enormous success the original movie received. After the success of Sairat, Akash had also worked in Mahesh Manjrekar’s FU: Friendship Unlimited. But the Sairat star is all set to make his Bollywood debut now. Akash will foray into Bollywood by working in the dark and gritty filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s short film which will be a part of the anthology tentatively titled and themed ‘Love and Lust’. This anthology is a second similar production of Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala who produced the 2013 film Bombay Talkies.

The short film which deals with the complexities of a relationship also feature Radhika Apte in a lead role. Akash and Radhika will probably play friends in this film. The Parched girl, who worked in Anurag Kashyap’s 2013 film on eve teasing, That Day After Everyday, has also written the script for this short film.

Much like Bombay Talkies, this anthology too will have the same four directors – Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar along with Anurag Kashyap. Karan Johar’s film will star his Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal. Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have also finished their approximately 30-minute shorts. Zoya’s film features popular Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar along with web and TV stars like Neil Bhooplam and Rasika Duggal as a domestic help. Dibakar’s film on the other hand has 90s diva Manisha Koirala in a never seen-before avatar.