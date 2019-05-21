Sairat director Nagraj Manjule steps into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan; calls Big B an institution

Onkar Kulkarni May 21 2019, 2.42 pm May 21 2019, 2.42 pm

Celebrated director Nagraj Manjule who directed superhit Marathi film Sairat has been roped in as a host for Marathi Kaun Banega Crorepati called Kon Honar Crorepati. Interestingly, the Hindi hit reality quiz show is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, with whom Nagraj is shooting his debut Bollywood movie. After directing Marathi films like Fandry and Sairat, Nagraj is entering B-Town with Jhund which stars Big B. The actor says that he is very much inspired by Bachchan as he calls the senior actor an 'institution'.

Nagraj spoke with in.com as he arrived to launch the Marathi show which will air on Sony Marathi. The press conference for the launch was quite unique as it was held on Angriya cruise sailing the Arabian sea. Speaking about Bachchan, Nagraj said, “I was shooting for Jhund with Bachchan sir when I got this show. I had a conversation with him about it. He congratulated me. I have seen KBC and taken inspiration from him. Also, I used to see him on the sets of Jhund and learnt a lot by only observing him.” A big fan of Bachchan, the filmmaker names Sholay, Yaarana, Kalia, Satte Pe Satta and Don as his favourite Bachchan starrers.

Jhund stars Bachchan as Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. It also stars his Sairat pair Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru. Ask Nagraj if he plans to make Sairat 2, considering it won immense popularity and he is quick to add, “I never plan to make sequels. After every project, I enjoy working on a fresh new idea.” The Hindi version of Sairat titled Dhadak that starred Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor wasn’t received well by the audience. “I saw Dhadak, I liked the way it was made. It feels good when a filmmaker makes a film and other filmmakers show interest in your work.”