  3. Bollywood
Sairat director Nagraj Manjule steps into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan; gets inspiration from Big B

Bollywood

Sairat director Nagraj Manjule steps into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan; calls Big B an institution

Sairat director Nagraj Manjule turns host with KBC Marathi.

back
jhundKaun Banega Crorepatikbc marathiNagraj Manjulenagraj manjule bollywoodnagraj manjule tvSairat
nextExclusive: Avantika Malik’s mother Vandana reacts to her daughter and actor Imran Khan’s separation news

within